Vietnam to review measures for Thai sugar

The review covers certain sugar products of Thai origin, classified under HS codes 1701.13.00, 1701.14.00, 1701.91.00, 1701.99.10, 1701.99.90, and 1702.90.91. These include refined and raw cane sugar, including granulated sugar, white sugar, RE sugar and RS sugar.

In June 2021, the MoIT issued Decision No. 1578/QĐ-BCT imposing official anti-dumping (AD) duties ranging from 25.73 to 42.99 per cent and countervailing (CVD) duties ranging from 0 to 4.65 per cent, depending on the exporter or producer.