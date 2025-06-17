Vietnam to review measures for Thai sugar

The review covers certain sugar products of Thai origin, classified under HS codes 1701.13.00, 1701.14.00, 1701.91.00, 1701.99.10, 1701.99.90, and 1702.90.91. These include refined and raw cane sugar, including granulated sugar, white sugar, RE sugar and RS sugar.
In June 2021, the MoIT issued Decision No. 1578/QĐ-BCT imposing official anti-dumping (AD) duties ranging from 25.73 to 42.99 per cent and countervailing (CVD) duties ranging from 0 to 4.65 per cent, depending on the exporter or producer.
The current review, required after four years of application, aims to assess whether continuing these measures is necessary and reasonable, and to evaluate the potential economic and social implications of keeping or removing them.
The Trade Remedies Authority will evaluate whether dumping and subsidisation would likely resume if duties were lifted, and whether this would cause or threaten material injury to the domestic industry. The authority will also investigate the causal link between potential resumed dumping/subsidisation and potential harm to domestic producers.
As part of the review process, the investigating agency will issue questionnaires to relevant stakeholders, including importers, exporters, producers and distributors, to gather information for analysis.
The MoIT has called on all organisations and individuals involved in the import, export, production, and distribution of the above-mentioned sugar products to register as interested parties and provide necessary information to protect their legal rights and interests.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network