Mitr Phol Group wins ACES Awards 2024 in the \"Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia\" category

Bangkok, November 14, 2024 – Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation Limited, one of the world’s largest sugar producers, has further solidified its commitment to sustainability by receiving the Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia award at The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2024 (ACES Awards 2024). This prestigious recognition acknowledges the company’s exceptional efforts in integrating sustainability into its business practices, with a strong emphasis on social and environmental responsibility. The award was presented to Mr.Verajet Vongkusolkit, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Sugar, Energy and New Business Group at Mitr Phol Group, on behalf of the company. This achievement serves as a testament to Mitr Phol's ongoing dedication to sustainable business practices, reinforcing its leadership in the industry and earning well-deserved recognition.
The ACES Awards is organized by MORS Group, an organization focused on fostering business development and sustainable growth across Asia. The awards create a platform for corporate leaders to share knowledge and exchange best practices, with the goal of promoting organizational excellence and sustainability. In addition, the event serves to inspire continuous self-improvement within organizations. This year, over 682 companies from across the Asia region participated in the selection process, with more than 88 Thai companies joining in.
Mitr Phol Sugar received the Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia award at the ACES Awards 2024 in recognition of its comprehensive and impressive track record in driving sustainability across its business operations. Key areas of achievement include:
• Community Empowerment: Promoting educational opportunities and empowering youth through the Partnership School project, while fostering equality and inclusion by providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities and offering skills development programs tailored to their abilities. The company also works to ensure food security and safety in local communities through its Safe Vegetable Growing initiative, which not only improves product quality but also sources community-grown products from around its factories. This creates a more equitable income distribution system and establishes stable markets, generating over 3.3 million baht in community income in 2023.
• Workplace: Creating an organizational culture that values diversity at all levels and promotes a supportive and safe working environment. The company encourages open communication by regularly soliciting feedback and suggestions from employees. It also fosters a culture of innovation, empowering employees to think creatively and explore new ideas through various programs that promote technological advancement.
• Climate Action: Mitr Phol is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This is pursued through the development of renewable energy, utilizing by-products from the sugar production process for biomass energy generation and ethanol production. This contributes to advancing alternative energy solutions for the country. The company is also at the forefront of adopting eco-friendly technologies, such as its Mitr Phol ModernFarm, which uses sustainable practices in sugarcane farming, and integrates these innovations into its sugar production processes. A key achievement in this area is the Mitr Phol Dan Chang in Suphanburi province, Thailand’s first carbon-neutral industrial complex, which also creates economic value by generating carbon credits through its voluntary greenhouse gas reduction projects.
1. Mr. Verajet Vongkusolkit, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Sugar, Energy and New Business, Mitr Phol Group