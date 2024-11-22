Mitr Phol Group wins ACES Awards 2024 in the \"Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia\" category

Mitr Phol Sugar received the Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia award at the ACES Awards 2024 in recognition of its comprehensive and impressive track record in driving sustainability across its business operations. Key areas of achievement include:

• Community Empowerment: Promoting educational opportunities and empowering youth through the Partnership School project, while fostering equality and inclusion by providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities and offering skills development programs tailored to their abilities. The company also works to ensure food security and safety in local communities through its Safe Vegetable Growing initiative, which not only improves product quality but also sources community-grown products from around its factories. This creates a more equitable income distribution system and establishes stable markets, generating over 3.3 million baht in community income in 2023.

• Workplace: Creating an organizational culture that values diversity at all levels and promotes a supportive and safe working environment. The company encourages open communication by regularly soliciting feedback and suggestions from employees. It also fosters a culture of innovation, empowering employees to think creatively and explore new ideas through various programs that promote technological advancement.

• Climate Action: Mitr Phol is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This is pursued through the development of renewable energy, utilizing by-products from the sugar production process for biomass energy generation and ethanol production. This contributes to advancing alternative energy solutions for the country. The company is also at the forefront of adopting eco-friendly technologies, such as its Mitr Phol ModernFarm, which uses sustainable practices in sugarcane farming, and integrates these innovations into its sugar production processes. A key achievement in this area is the Mitr Phol Dan Chang in Suphanburi province, Thailand’s first carbon-neutral industrial complex, which also creates economic value by generating carbon credits through its voluntary greenhouse gas reduction projects.

Person(s) in the Image:

1. Mr. Verajet Vongkusolkit, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Sugar, Energy and New Business, Mitr Phol Group