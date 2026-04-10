The ATOD International Dance Competition 2026 was proudly supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Education, the Government Lottery Office, and The Australian Teachers of Dancing International (ATODI).

The competition was held in honor of the Royal Trophy graciously bestowed by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

The event was organized under the leadership of Dr. Mom Luang Preeyapun Sridhavat, President of the ATOD Children and Youth Development Association, with the generous support of numerous partners, including Sansha Bangkok, Tao Kae Noi Food & Marketing Public Company Limited, Sikarin Hospital, Channel 3 Thailand, Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music, The Agency College Recruit (AR), Singapore Ballet, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Marlupi Dance Academy, Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd., and Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, together with more than 90 international dance institutions worldwide.

This year’s competition welcomed participants from 34 nationalities and was divided into two segments: pre-recorded performances submitted for evaluation by an international adjudication panel in Australia, and live stage performances held at the Aksra Theatre. Over 1,700 performances were presented across nine full days of competition.

