The ATOD International Dance Competition 2026 was proudly supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Education, the Government Lottery Office, and The Australian Teachers of Dancing International (ATODI).
The competition was held in honor of the Royal Trophy graciously bestowed by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.
The event was organized under the leadership of Dr. Mom Luang Preeyapun Sridhavat, President of the ATOD Children and Youth Development Association, with the generous support of numerous partners, including Sansha Bangkok, Tao Kae Noi Food & Marketing Public Company Limited, Sikarin Hospital, Channel 3 Thailand, Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music, The Agency College Recruit (AR), Singapore Ballet, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Marlupi Dance Academy, Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd., and Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, together with more than 90 international dance institutions worldwide.
This year’s competition welcomed participants from 34 nationalities and was divided into two segments: pre-recorded performances submitted for evaluation by an international adjudication panel in Australia, and live stage performances held at the Aksra Theatre. Over 1,700 performances were presented across nine full days of competition.
Scholarships were awarded to outstanding young dancers for further study at Idyllwild Arts Academy, Singapore Ballet, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, and Marlupi Dance Academy. In addition, selected youth participants were invited to attend ballet workshops in Thailand led by Ms. Rachael Hunt, International Artistic Manager of The Royal Ballet School, one of the world’s leading ballet institutions.
The competition took place from Saturday, March 21 to Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the Aksra Theatre, King Power Rangnam, Bangkok. The award ceremony was presided over by H.E.Ms. Sabeeda Thaised, Minister of Culture, and Mr. Issara Reewtrakoonpaiboon, Deputy Director of the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture.
Distinguished representatives from various ministries and members of the diplomatic corps also participated in presenting awards, including H.E. Dr. Angela Jane Macdonald PSM, Ambassador of Australia; H.E. Ms. Cecilia Galarreta, Ambassador of Peru; Mrs. Christine Löw, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Switzerland; and Dr. Alain Sourabié, spouse of Mrs.Lõw.
Major awards included Student with the Greatest Achievement – Syllabus Competition (Miss Sasimagha Visuddhi Na Ayudhya) and Student with the Greatest Achievement – Public Competition (Miss Evitra Visayavanich), both of whom received scholarships to compete at the Dance Awards International in Singapore in 2027.
Passion Dance School received the School with the Greatest Achievement Award for both Syllabus and Public Competitions. The Young Star Award 2026 was presented to Thanit Kunagonjittiruk, Boonyaluck Sumritvanicha Lewsuwan, Pimthada Peeradechapan, Chanisara Tharntham, Varvara Yatseniuk (Australia), and Holly Jane Kenyon (Australia).
The Best Inspiration Award was presented to A Little Dance by A Little Club, Chezza Dance Studio, Dancenter Vietnam, Denla British School, iDance Studio & Space, One Academy Chonburi, Phoenix Dance Studio, and Tanglin Arts Studio Singapore.