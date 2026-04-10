Bangkok soft-opens Hawker Centre Suan Lumphini with LINE MAN

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is preparing a soft opening of “Hawker Centre Suan Lumphini”, a street food centre for everyone and a new model for raising Thai street food to modern urban standards.

The BMA has designed the project and invested in the infrastructure in a fully integrated way, from organising vending areas and dining zones that are convenient and clean to putting an efficient management system in place.

It has also brought in LINE MAN Wongnai to support the project systematically with restaurant technology, and the venue has begun trial operations on Friday (April 10).

Hawker Centre Suan Lumphini brings together more than 100 street food vendors in a managed format, with vendors rotating by time slot, to give small street food operators in the Pathumwan district access to a prime location at affordable rental rates.

It is also intended to help ease living costs in the area through reasonably priced food, while raising standards of cleanliness, safety and service.

Hawker Centre Suan Lumphini is located on Ratchadamri Road beside Lumphini Park, next to Gate 5, with access from Sala Daeng BTS Station Exit 6 and Lumphini MRT Station Exit 1.

The centre brings together well-known roadside favourites familiar to Suan Lum regulars, including Kao Lao Luead Moo Suan Lum Pratu 8, Nam Tao Hoo Suan Lumphini, Khao Kha Moo Ko Lan, Tiew Kai Yok Sod, Tom Kluay Thot and many others.

Vendors will rotate by time period, with a morning shift from 5am to 4pm and an evening shift from 4pm to midnight.