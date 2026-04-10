Bangkok soft-opens Hawker Centre Suan Lumphini with LINE MAN

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is preparing a soft opening of “Hawker Centre Suan Lumphini”, a street food centre for everyone and a new model for raising Thai street food to modern urban standards.
The BMA has designed the project and invested in the infrastructure in a fully integrated way, from organising vending areas and dining zones that are convenient and clean to putting an efficient management system in place.
It has also brought in LINE MAN Wongnai to support the project systematically with restaurant technology, and the venue has begun trial operations on Friday (April 10).
Hawker Centre Suan Lumphini brings together more than 100 street food vendors in a managed format, with vendors rotating by time slot, to give small street food operators in the Pathumwan district access to a prime location at affordable rental rates.
It is also intended to help ease living costs in the area through reasonably priced food, while raising standards of cleanliness, safety and service.
Hawker Centre Suan Lumphini is located on Ratchadamri Road beside Lumphini Park, next to Gate 5, with access from Sala Daeng BTS Station Exit 6 and Lumphini MRT Station Exit 1.
The centre brings together well-known roadside favourites familiar to Suan Lum regulars, including Kao Lao Luead Moo Suan Lum Pratu 8, Nam Tao Hoo Suan Lumphini, Khao Kha Moo Ko Lan, Tiew Kai Yok Sod, Tom Kluay Thot and many others.
Vendors will rotate by time period, with a morning shift from 5am to 4pm and an evening shift from 4pm to midnight.
The centre was designed around a concept that blends the preservation of Bangkok’s street food identity with international standards.
The building takes its surrounding environment into account, including the temporary relocation of large trees during construction before they are returned, the use of natural ventilation to reduce reliance on air-conditioning, and roofing materials that reduce reflected glare affecting nearby hospitals.
In operation, the centre also allocates shop space in an orderly layout, with each stall measuring 2x2 metres and capacity for more than 100 vendors, alongside dining areas, walkways and traffic flow designed for smooth movement.
At the same time, it places full emphasis on hygiene support systems, including washing and cleaning zones for vendors, properly separated rubbish disposal points, grease traps and hand-washing stations for visitors.
These features help improve cleanliness, safety and the city’s image, making the Hawker Center not only a food hub but also a public space that reflects modernity, environmental awareness and a sustainable improvement in people’s quality of life.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said, “Street food is one of Bangkok’s key identities, but raising it to align with a modern city must begin with infrastructure and design.
The Hawker Centre project was therefore developed as a model space with investment in utilities, hygiene systems and systematic management.
Vending areas have been organised proportionately, with zones clearly separated by product type and with dedicated dining areas, to ensure cleanliness, safety and the ability to accommodate large numbers of people in the same place, especially around Lumphini Park, where there is a wide mix of users throughout the day, from runners and aerobics groups to medical personnel and office workers.
At the same time, private-sector support from LINE MAN Wongnai is adding restaurant technology, helping small street food operators trade more efficiently.
This means the Hawker Centre is not just a place to sell food, but a new piece of urban economic infrastructure that tangibly combines traditional identity with better standards.”
Werapong Goo, Managing Director, On-Demand Services, LINE MAN Wongnai, said: “LINE MAN Wongnai has been part of Thailand’s restaurant industry for more than 16 years. We see that small roadside vendors have potential, but they lack both the tools and the right space. Bangkok’s Hawker Centre, therefore, allows us to support them with LINE Pay QR BOX, so merchants can hear an instant alert when money comes in and know immediately how much has been received, without worrying about errors or fake slips. At the same time, customers can pay easily and with confidence. We are also supporting vendors with essential equipment such as plates, cutlery, bins, hand-washing points, dish-washing stations, shop decoration and rider waiting points, so the area is clean, orderly and able to support real use. This helps small shops break free from their previous limitations, improve their standards and grow further, developing from ‘good food by the roadside’ into a stronger, more standardised urban food economy with opportunities that can extend much further than today. LINE MAN Wongnai has also worked continuously with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to create better public spaces, in line with our goal of helping Thai people enjoy a better life in every dimension.”
The Hawker Centre Suan Lumphini project began its soft opening on Friday (April 10).