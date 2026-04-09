Oil prices on April 10 unchanged after latest diesel cut

The latest retail oil prices in Bangkok and surrounding areas, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows:
Petrol and gasohol
- Gasoline: 52.54 baht per litre
- Super Power Gasohol 95: 53.04 baht per litre (PTT)
- Gasohol 97: 57.54 baht per litre (Bangchak)
- Gasohol 95: 43.95 baht per litre
- Gasohol 91: 43.58 baht per litre
- Gasohol E20: 38.95 baht per litre
- Gasohol E85: 34.89 baht per litre
Diesel
- Super Power Diesel: 70.44 baht per litre (PTT)
- Diesel: 48.40 baht per litre (PTT)
- Diesel B20: 43.40 baht per litre (PTT)
- Hi Premium Diesel S: 70.94 baht per litre (Bangchak)
- Hi Diesel S: 48.40 baht per litre (Bangchak)
- Diesel B20: 43.40 baht per litre (Bangchak)