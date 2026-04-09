Oil prices on April 10 unchanged after latest diesel cut

THURSDAY, APRIL 09, 2026

Thailand’s retail oil prices for April 10, 2026 remain unchanged following the latest 2.14-baht-per-litre reduction in diesel prices, which took effect at 5am on April 9.

The latest retail oil prices in Bangkok and surrounding areas, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows:


Petrol and gasohol

  • Gasoline: 52.54 baht per litre
  • Super Power Gasohol 95: 53.04 baht per litre (PTT)
  • Gasohol 97: 57.54 baht per litre (Bangchak)
  • Gasohol 95: 43.95 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91: 43.58 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 38.95 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E85: 34.89 baht per litre


Diesel

  • Super Power Diesel: 70.44 baht per litre (PTT)
  • Diesel: 48.40 baht per litre (PTT)
  • Diesel B20: 43.40 baht per litre (PTT)
  • Hi Premium Diesel S: 70.94 baht per litre (Bangchak)
  • Hi Diesel S: 48.40 baht per litre (Bangchak)
  • Diesel B20: 43.40 baht per litre (Bangchak)
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