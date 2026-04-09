Oil prices on April 10 unchanged after latest diesel cut

Thailand’s retail oil prices for April 10, 2026 remain unchanged following the latest 2.14-baht-per-litre reduction in diesel prices, which took effect at 5am on April 9.

The latest retail oil prices in Bangkok and surrounding areas, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows:

Petrol and gasohol Gasoline: 52.54 baht per litre

Super Power Gasohol 95: 53.04 baht per litre (PTT)

Gasohol 97: 57.54 baht per litre (Bangchak)

Gasohol 95: 43.95 baht per litre

Gasohol 91: 43.58 baht per litre

Gasohol E20: 38.95 baht per litre

Gasohol E85: 34.89 baht per litre

Diesel Super Power Diesel: 70.44 baht per litre (PTT)

Diesel: 48.40 baht per litre (PTT)

Diesel B20: 43.40 baht per litre (PTT)

Hi Premium Diesel S: 70.94 baht per litre (Bangchak)

Hi Diesel S: 48.40 baht per litre (Bangchak)

Diesel B20: 43.40 baht per litre (Bangchak) Related Thailand’s oil reserves stand at 109 days amid renewed tensions PTT, Bangchak cut diesel prices by THB2.14 per litre on April 9 Thailand approves 2.14-baht-per-litre cut in diesel prices from April 9