Pratunam flyover to shut for 10 months, worsening gridlock

The notorious traffic congestion at Bangkok’s Pratunam intersection is set to worsen for much of the next year after the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand announced that the flyover on Phetchaburi Road will be closed to allow construction of the underground MRT Orange Line.

Kittikorn Tanpao, MRTA’s Deputy Governor for Engineering and Construction and project director for the Bang Khun Non–Thailand Cultural Centre section, said the work will involve removing the bridge approach, deck slabs, one span of columns and the supporting piles so the tunnel alignment can pass underneath, before the structure is reinforced and rebuilt to its original condition.

Round-the-clock closure begins April 24

Under the traffic plan, the Pratunam flyover will be closed from 10pm on April 24, 2026, 24 hours a day, until February 11, 2027. During the initial phase, motorists will still be able to pass through the junction only at road level, following traffic lights, with two inbound lanes and three outbound lanes remaining open on Phetchaburi Road.