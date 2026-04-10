Finance Minister signals plan to raise Thailand’s debt ceiling

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said he is preparing to attend the World Bank-IMF meetings in Washington, D.C., from April 13-18, 2026. On that occasion, meetings have been scheduled with credit rating agencies to assess the situation and build an understanding of the direction of the global economy.

He said all countries around the world are now being affected by the crisis, and many already have public debt-to-GDP ratios far higher than Thailand’s.

Ekniti said the government needs to consider fiscal management approaches that are aligned with the crisis at hand. It is therefore preparing to discuss with credit rating agencies the possibility and necessity of adjusting the public debt ceiling, should the government need to do so, to unlock funding for investment to enhance the country’s potential and to assist the public as effectively as possible. At present, public debt stands at 66.09% of GDP, against a public debt ceiling of 70%.