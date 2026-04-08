Bitkub Exchange and Bitkub Academy Announce Collaboration Expansion with LeisureMeta to Highlight the Importance of Blockchain’s Real World Adoption in 2026

April 3, 2026 — Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., the operator of Bitkub Exchange, a leading digital asset exchange in Thailand, and Bitkub Labs Co., Ltd., the operator of Bitkub Academy, the leading hub for blockchain technology and digital assets education, today announced a collaboration extension with LeisureMeta, a leading Web 3.0 community project from South Korea, developed by The Moon Labs, to emphasize the importance of real-world use cases of blockchain.
This collaboration expansion aims to expand real-world use cases in the entertainment industry, to strengthen the Thai blockchain space further and enhance access to education behind leading innovations and real-world adoption.
Bitkub Exchange, Bitkub Academy and LeisureMeta will expand the collaboration by developing and delivering educational programs designed to equip individuals, entrepreneurs, and enterprises with the knowledge and skills needed to participate confidently in a blockchain-enabled economy.
Atthakrit Chimplapibul, Co-founder of Bitkub Group, stated, "Bitkub Exchange strives to drive blockchain adoption by providing secure access to world-class assets and infrastructure. Our expanded collaboration with LeisureMeta is a testament to Bitkub Exchange's commitment to driving meaningful, real-world adoption across Southeast Asia and beyond."
Suchart Pavasiriporn, CEO of Bitkub Academy, said, "Education is the foundation of lasting adoption. By integrating LeisureMeta's real-world platform into our programs, Bitkub Academy is giving learners direct exposure to live blockchain applications within industries they already know. This is how we build a generation of confident blockchain practitioners."
Erick Moon, CEO of LeisureMeta, added, “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Bitkub Exchange and Bitkub Academy, which will help introduce LeisureMeta’s Web3-based fandom ecosystem to a broader audience. Through this collaboration, we look forward to further expanding K-Culture content and Web3 fandom experiences in the Thai market.”
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