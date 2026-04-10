Free MRT rides for over-60s on four lines this Songkran

Passengers aged 60 and over will be able to travel free of charge on four MRT lines during this year’s Songkran holiday, as authorities step up convenience and safety measures for the festive travel period.
Gardphajon Udomdhammabhakdi , governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), said the Transport Ministry had instructed agencies under its supervision to work together on plans to support safer and smoother travel during Songkran 2026. As part of that effort, senior citizens aged 60 and above will be exempt from fares on four MRT lines.
The free travel campaign is being offered by the MRTA and operators of all MRT lines to mark both Songkran 2026 and National Elderly Day. It will run from April 13-15, 2026, throughout normal operating hours.
The four lines covered are:
Eligible passengers can claim one free ticket per person by presenting their Thai national ID card at the ticket office at any MRT station.
The MRTA said the measure is intended to make travel easier during Songkran, support the government’s energy-saving policy by encouraging public transport use, and promote family activities by making it easier for elderly people to visit destinations along MRT routes.
Gardphajon added that the MRTA and concessionaires operating the four MRT lines had prepared extra measures to handle higher passenger volumes during the holiday period, especially at stations connected to other public transport systems or located near major Songkran water-splashing areas.
Additional train services will be deployed if stations become crowded. The MRTA has also arranged extra staff and facilities inside stations, along with tighter security measures in and around stations, buildings and park-and-ride areas.
Security teams, rescue personnel, explosive ordnance disposal officers and K-9 units will be on duty throughout operating hours. CCTV monitoring will also continue around the clock through the Pasutha radio control centre.
Passengers are being asked to cooperate with baggage checks. For safety reasons, water, water containers and water guns containing water will not be allowed inside the MRT system.