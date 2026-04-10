Free MRT rides for over-60s on four lines this Songkran

Passengers aged 60 and over will be able to travel free of charge on four MRT lines during this year’s Songkran holiday, as authorities step up convenience and safety measures for the festive travel period.

Gardphajon Udomdhammabhakdi , governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), said the Transport Ministry had instructed agencies under its supervision to work together on plans to support safer and smoother travel during Songkran 2026. As part of that effort, senior citizens aged 60 and above will be exempt from fares on four MRT lines.

The free travel campaign is being offered by the MRTA and operators of all MRT lines to mark both Songkran 2026 and National Elderly Day. It will run from April 13-15, 2026, throughout normal operating hours.

The four lines covered are:

the Chalong Ratchadham Line (Purple Line)

the Chaloem Ratchamongkhon Line (Blue Line)

the Nakkhara Phiphat Line (Yellow Line)

the Wiwat Nakhon Line (Pink Line)

Eligible passengers can claim one free ticket per person by presenting their Thai national ID card at the ticket office at any MRT station.