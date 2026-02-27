Bangkok's MRT Goes Cashless: Thailand Ditches Old Travel Cards for EMV Contactless from June 2026

What's Changing and When

The transition will take place in three phases:

From 1 April 2026, top-ups to existing MRT and MRT Plus stored-value cards will cease across all channels, including at station ticket offices and via apps such as TrueMoney, Krungthai NEXT, and Shopee.

From 1 June 2026, stored-value cards will no longer be accepted at any station on the Blue or Purple Lines. Passengers will be required to use EMV Contactless cards instead — whether that is a bank-issued credit or debit card, or the dedicated Mangmoom EMV card.

From 1 January 2027, single-journey tokens are expected to be replaced by QR Ticket scanning, completing the full migration.

What Passengers Should Do Now

Minister Phiphat urged passengers currently using stored-value cards to act early.

"From 1 March 2026, you can bring your old MRT or MRT Plus card to any station ticket office and request a refund of your remaining balance," he said. "If you want a Mangmoom EMV card, just ask staff on the spot — the card issuance fee is waived."

The fee waiver for new Mangmoom EMV cards runs from 1 March to 31 December 2026.

Passengers switching from an old card will need to top up a minimum of 100 baht as an initial travel balance and will receive any remaining balance from their old card in cash.

Refunds on old cards remain available until 31 December 2027.

For those who already hold a Visa or Mastercard credit card bearing the EMV Contactless symbol, no action is required — the card can be used immediately across all four MRT lines: Blue, Purple, Yellow, and Pink.

