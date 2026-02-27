Bangkok's MRT Goes Cashless: Thailand Ditches Old Travel Cards for EMV Contactless from June 2026

Passengers on the Blue and Purple Lines have until 31 May to use their existing stored-value cards, as Thailand takes a major step towards a seamless, single-card public transport network.
Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced on Friday that Bangkok's Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) system will fully transition to EMV Contactless payment — the same global standard used on credit and debit cards — from 1 June 2026, marking the country's most significant step yet towards a unified public transport ticketing system.
Speaking at Thailand Cultural Centre Station on the MRT Blue Line, Minister Pipat said the government had long championed the so-called "Common Ticket Policy" in the interest of commuters.
"We want EMV Contactless to be the best answer for a unified ticketing system — for Thai citizens and foreign tourists alike," he told media at the launch. "Anyone already holding a Visa, MasterCard, or UnionPay credit card can tap straight into the MRT. No new card needed."
The announcement was made jointly with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) Governor Kajpajon Udomthammaphakdi, BEM Deputy Managing Director Anawat Suwannarit — the operator of the Blue and Purple Lines — and Krungthai Bank's Chief Executive of Product & Business Solutions, Tawatchai Cheevanon.
What's Changing and When
The transition will take place in three phases:
From 1 April 2026, top-ups to existing MRT and MRT Plus stored-value cards will cease across all channels, including at station ticket offices and via apps such as TrueMoney, Krungthai NEXT, and Shopee.
From 1 June 2026, stored-value cards will no longer be accepted at any station on the Blue or Purple Lines. Passengers will be required to use EMV Contactless cards instead — whether that is a bank-issued credit or debit card, or the dedicated Mangmoom EMV card.
From 1 January 2027, single-journey tokens are expected to be replaced by QR Ticket scanning, completing the full migration.
What Passengers Should Do Now
Minister Phiphat urged passengers currently using stored-value cards to act early.
"From 1 March 2026, you can bring your old MRT or MRT Plus card to any station ticket office and request a refund of your remaining balance," he said. "If you want a Mangmoom EMV card, just ask staff on the spot — the card issuance fee is waived."
The fee waiver for new Mangmoom EMV cards runs from 1 March to 31 December 2026.
Passengers switching from an old card will need to top up a minimum of 100 baht as an initial travel balance and will receive any remaining balance from their old card in cash.
Refunds on old cards remain available until 31 December 2027.
For those who already hold a Visa or Mastercard credit card bearing the EMV Contactless symbol, no action is required — the card can be used immediately across all four MRT lines: Blue, Purple, Yellow, and Pink.
Students and elderly passengers who currently receive discounted fares are advised to switch to a personalised Mangmoom EMV card to retain their concession benefits. Cards can be obtained at any Blue or Purple Line station ticket office with a national ID card.
A Broader Vision
MRTA Governor Kajpajon noted that the share of passengers choosing EMV Contactless payment had grown significantly since the system was first introduced in 2022, giving authorities confidence to proceed with the full migration.
"This is a strong signal from commuters that they are ready," he said.
BEM's Anawat added that the company had spent five years developing its Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system to support Account Based Ticketing (ABT) — the infrastructure underpinning open-loop EMV payment.
"We are moving towards becoming a true Connectivity Hub for urban travellers," he said.
Krungthai Bank, which issues the Mangmoom EMV card and supports the payment backend, confirmed that the card currently covers six rail lines: the Red, Blue, Purple, Pink, Yellow, and Airport Rail Link.
The bank said it intended to expand coverage to buses and other public transport modes in line with its Mass Transit Ecosystem strategy.
Minister Phiphat said the government's longer-term ambition was to extend the unified ticketing framework — underpinned by the Common Ticketing System Administration Act, which came into effect on 28 December 2025 — to buses operated by BMTA and intercity coaches run by Transport Co., Ltd.
Negotiations with concession operators to align with a common fare structure are ongoing.
For enquiries, passengers can contact the MRT information centre on 0 2624 5200, or follow BEM on Facebook and X at BEM Bangkok Expressway and Metro. For MRTA updates, visit www.mrta.co.th or call 0 2716 4044.