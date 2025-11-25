Cabinet approves new daily flat fare for Red and Purple Line trains starting December

Siripong continued, saying the Ministry of Transport has been tasked with annually reviewing the measure, taking into account various factors such as passenger volume and revenue, which will affect the government’s compensation burden. The ministry will also consider the convenience of travel and efforts to ease the financial burden on commuters.

The Ministry of Transport has estimated a 172-million-baht loss in revenue from both the Red and Purple Lines under the new 40-baht all-day fare scheme. Of this, 142 million baht will be lost from the Red Line and 30 million baht from the Purple Line. This is a 229-million-baht reduction compared to the previous scheme of 20 baht for all lines, which resulted in a total loss of 401 million baht across both lines, with 129 million baht lost from the Red Line and 272 million baht from the Purple Line.

As for the passes, the scheme will only apply to EMV Contactless cards. For general passengers, the maximum daily fare is set at 40 baht, with no limit on the number of trips per day. For students, the fare is discounted by 10%, up to a maximum of 30 baht per day, with no limit on the number of trips. If the total fare for the day is less than 40 baht or 30 baht, passengers will pay the actual fare for that day.