SRT suspends 12 train services and shortens routes for four others due to floods

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2025

The SRT has suspended 12 train services and shortened four routes due to worsening floods in southern provinces, with measures in place until conditions improve.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced on Monday that it had suspended 12 train services — most of them local services — and shortened the routes of four others due to worsening floods in southern provinces.

The SRT said the suspension and route adjustments for the 16 affected trains would take effect from Monday and remain in place until conditions improve, with further announcements to follow.

The 16 affected services are as follows:

Route adjustments for four train services:

Local train No. 447/448 Surat Thani – Su-ngai Kolok – Surat Thani 

Changed to: Surat Thani – Thung Song – Surat Thani

Local train No. 445/446 Chumphon – Hat Yai Junction – Chumphon

Changed to: Chumphon – Thung Song – Chumphon
 

Temporary suspension of 12 train services:

  • Local train No. 451/452 Nakhon Si Thammarat – Su-ngai Kolok – Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Local train No. 453/454 Yala – Su-ngai Kolok – Yala
  • Local train No. 455/456 Nakhon Si Thammarat – Yala – Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Local train No. 463/464 Phatthalung – Su-ngai Kolok – Phatthalung
  • Special Express No. 947/948 Hat Yai Junction – Padang Besar – Hat Yai Junction
  • Special Express No. 949/950 Hat Yai Junction – Padang Besar – Hat Yai Junction

 

