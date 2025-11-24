SRT suspends 12 train services and shortens routes for four others due to floods

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced on Monday that it had suspended 12 train services — most of them local services — and shortened the routes of four others due to worsening floods in southern provinces.
The SRT said the suspension and route adjustments for the 16 affected trains would take effect from Monday and remain in place until conditions improve, with further announcements to follow.
The 16 affected services are as follows:
Route adjustments for four train services:
Local train No. 447/448 Surat Thani – Su-ngai Kolok – Surat Thani
Changed to: Surat Thani – Thung Song – Surat Thani
Local train No. 445/446 Chumphon – Hat Yai Junction – Chumphon
Changed to: Chumphon – Thung Song – Chumphon
Temporary suspension of 12 train services: