Thai Transport Minister Proposes THB 40 Daily Flat Fare for Bangkok Rail Network

Deputy PM Pipat Ratchakitprakarn will table a 40 baht daily fare cap for the Red and Purple lines while also launching a study into nationalising all rail concessions.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Pipat Ratchakitprakarn is poised to propose a new fare structure for two key electric rail lines in a bid to ease the public’s cost of living.

The minister is seeking Cabinet approval by November 18 for a daily ‘flat-rate package’ of 40 baht, offering unlimited travel on the SRT Red Line suburban railway and the MRT Purple Line metro for one full day.

The proposal comes as the current fare reduction measure is due to expire at the end of November 2025.

If approved, the new flat-rate programme would take effect from December 1, 2025, until November 30, 2026, providing commuters with a fixed, predictable daily cost for their journeys.

The package specifies concessionary rates for certain demographics:

Students will pay a reduced flat rate of THB 30 per day.

Seniors will receive a 50% discount.

Travel will be free for the disabled and children.

The scheme is designed to work seamlessly across the two lines for passengers using modern payment methods, specifically EMV Contactless, MRT EMV, or Mangmoom EMV cards.