Thai Transport Minister Proposes THB 40 Daily Flat Fare for Bangkok Rail Network

Deputy PM Pipat Ratchakitprakarn will table a 40 baht daily fare cap for the Red and Purple lines while also launching a study into nationalising all rail concessions.
Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Pipat Ratchakitprakarn is poised to propose a new fare structure for two key electric rail lines in a bid to ease the public’s cost of living.
The minister is seeking Cabinet approval by November 18 for a daily ‘flat-rate package’ of 40 baht, offering unlimited travel on the SRT Red Line suburban railway and the MRT Purple Line metro for one full day.
The proposal comes as the current fare reduction measure is due to expire at the end of November 2025.
If approved, the new flat-rate programme would take effect from December 1, 2025, until November 30, 2026, providing commuters with a fixed, predictable daily cost for their journeys.
The package specifies concessionary rates for certain demographics:
The scheme is designed to work seamlessly across the two lines for passengers using modern payment methods, specifically EMV Contactless, MRT EMV, or Mangmoom EMV cards.
In addition to the immediate fare cap, Pipat announced a more ambitious, long-term policy goal: the consolidation of the entire electric rail system under a “Single Ownership” structure.
The committee determined that the most suitable body for this holistic management would be the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).
This consolidation is intended to unify the country's public transport system, allowing the MRTA to manage national fare policies and a single common ticketing system, ultimately removing the need for passengers to pay separate initial entry fees when transferring between lines.
To achieve this ‘Single Ownership’ goal, the government would need to bring all existing electric rail projects back into state control.
This necessitates entering into discussions with the two main private concessionaires, BTS and BEM, to buy back their existing rail concessions.
Pipat confirmed that the Ministry of Finance has been tasked with studying the appropriate methods for securing the necessary funds for this significant buyback.
A special committee will be established to expedite the process, with a tight deadline set by the Prime Minister.
"A suitable, clear conclusion and a feasible model must be achieved and proposed to the Cabinet within 90 days under this government," the minister stated, emphasising the urgent nature of the study.
The minister concluded that fully state-owned rail lines would allow the government to set fares that best serve the public interest.
He noted that a nationwide roll-out of the 40 baht flat-rate model would depend on the success and public uptake of the initial Red and Purple Line package.