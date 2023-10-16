Cabinet gives go-ahead to 20-baht flat fare for Purple, Red lines

The Cabinet moved its weekly meeting ahead by a day as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is visiting China this week.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said the 20-baht fare was among the urgent “Quick Win” election policies promised to voters by the coalition-leading Pheu Thai Party.

Fare rates for the two lines previously ranged from 14 baht to 42 baht, depending on the distance travelled.

The flat rate of 20 baht was initially trialled on the Purple Line from Taopoon to Bang Phai (23 kilometres, 16 stations) and the Red Line from Bang Sue to Taling Chan, (26km, 10 stations) and from Bang Sue to Rangsit (15km, four stations).