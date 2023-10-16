Cabinet gives go-ahead to 20-baht flat fare for Purple, Red lines
The Cabinet on Monday approved a 20-baht flat fare for the MRT Purple and Red electric train lines in Bangkok, effective immediately.
The Cabinet moved its weekly meeting ahead by a day as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is visiting China this week.
Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said the 20-baht fare was among the urgent “Quick Win” election policies promised to voters by the coalition-leading Pheu Thai Party.
Fare rates for the two lines previously ranged from 14 baht to 42 baht, depending on the distance travelled.
The flat rate of 20 baht was initially trialled on the Purple Line from Taopoon to Bang Phai (23 kilometres, 16 stations) and the Red Line from Bang Sue to Taling Chan, (26km, 10 stations) and from Bang Sue to Rangsit (15km, four stations).
Suriya visited Krung Thep Apiwat Central Station, the first station on the Red Line, to oversee the introduction of the 20-baht rate.
He said the fare was initially planned as a New Year’s gift, but the government had moved it up to ease the burden on people.
Suriya added that he expects more commuters to start using the two lines, with at least 10,000 more using the Purple Line and 5,000 more on the Red Line.
He added that the Transport Ministry would set up a committee to hold talks with private operators of other electric railways to also adopt a 20-baht flat rate.
He said a bill to enforce a universal ticketing system for all electric railways must first be enacted to ensure a flat rate is applied.
He said his ministry was still drafting the bill and would send it for Cabinet approval within this year, adding that it would take another year to be passed by the House of Representatives.
The bill will allow the Transport Ministry to set up a ticket fund to provide compensation for the loss of revenue to private operators, he added.