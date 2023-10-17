Commuters almost double as 20-baht flat rate implemented in Red, Purple lines
The number of commuters in Bangkok’s Purple and Red electric railway lines almost doubled to over 90,000 on the first day the 20-baht flat fare was implemented.
The Cabinet on Monday gave the green light with immediate effect to the Transport Ministry’s proposal to charge a flat rate of 20 baht on both lines, which are operated by the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT). The flat rate regardless of the distance travelled aims to reduce the cost of living for people.
The flat rate went into effect on Tuesday, and the Rail Transport Department said the number of commuters rose to 94,446, almost double the 50,564 passengers the two electric railways see on normal days.
The department said the number of commuters on the Red Line rose from 16,561 on Sunday to 25,439 on Monday, while those using the Purple Line rose from 34,003 on Sunday to 69,007 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Tuesday that the flat rate for the two railways will definitely be extended after the trial period ends on November 30. He said the government is required by law to set a trial period for a project that requires the state to subsidise a public service.
He said the relevant act requires the Transport Ministry to evaluate the project by taking into account the number of passengers and the amount required to compensate the operator for losses before it can be extended.
Suriya believes the evaluation and extension will have to be done on a year-by-year basis.