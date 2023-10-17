Commuters almost double as 20-baht flat rate implemented in Red, Purple lines

The Cabinet on Monday gave the green light with immediate effect to the Transport Ministry’s proposal to charge a flat rate of 20 baht on both lines, which are operated by the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT). The flat rate regardless of the distance travelled aims to reduce the cost of living for people.

The flat rate went into effect on Tuesday, and the Rail Transport Department said the number of commuters rose to 94,446, almost double the 50,564 passengers the two electric railways see on normal days.

The department said the number of commuters on the Red Line rose from 16,561 on Sunday to 25,439 on Monday, while those using the Purple Line rose from 34,003 on Sunday to 69,007 on Monday.