Cabinet extends 20-baht flat fare on Red and Purple Line trains until November 30, 2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced that the Cabinet, in its meeting on Tuesday, approved an extension of the 20-baht flat fare for both the Red and Purple Line electric trains. Originally set to end on September 30, the fare will now remain in effect from October 1 to November 30, 2025, easing travel costs for the public and ensuring continuity of the policy.
The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a joint committee, including representatives from the Ministry of Finance, to evaluate the scheme and consider its future direction.
A source from the Ministry of Transport explained that the current Cabinet reviewed a previous Cabinet’s resolution from July 8, 2025, which had set the 20-baht fare to end on September 30, 2025. By reviewing the previous decision, the Cabinet restored the original November 29, 2024 resolution, maintaining the 20-baht fare on Red and Purple Lines until November 30, 2025.
The news source added:
“Initially, the Red and Purple Lines were extended by Cabinet resolution on November 29, 2024 to maintain the 20-baht fare for one year until November 30, 2025. However, the previous Cabinet on July 8, 2025 planned to end all metro fare projects on September 30, 2025 to synchronise a new 20-baht fare policy across all lines starting October 1, 2025. This current Cabinet has reviewed the July 8 resolution and reverted to the November 29, 2024 decision, keeping the fare at 20 baht for the Red and Purple Lines until November 30, 2025.”