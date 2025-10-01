Cabinet extends 20-baht flat fare on Red and Purple Line trains until November 30, 2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced that the Cabinet, in its meeting on Tuesday, approved an extension of the 20-baht flat fare for both the Red and Purple Line electric trains. Originally set to end on September 30, the fare will now remain in effect from October 1 to November 30, 2025, easing travel costs for the public and ensuring continuity of the policy.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a joint committee, including representatives from the Ministry of Finance, to evaluate the scheme and consider its future direction.