Transport Ministry to replace buses with electric air-conditioned fleet at 8 baht fare

Speaking at the 49th anniversary ceremony of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the ministry is pushing forward urgent reforms to modernise the authority, improve services, reduce pollution, and ease the cost of living.
A key initiative is the introduction of electric air-conditioned buses to replace all standard buses, with measures to guarantee passengers who currently pay 8 baht will not face higher fares.
“The major challenge is handling the fare structure. Once non-air buses are retired, passengers who now pay 8 baht would otherwise have to switch to air-conditioned buses costing 13–25 baht,” Phiphat explained.
The government will initially consider subsidy measures to cover the difference, enabling passengers to continue paying 8 baht, with the state absorbing the extra cost. For the 1,363 air-conditioned buses already in service, fare reductions are being reviewed.
These cost-cutting measures are expected to take effect before the end of the year and will also extend to privately-operated joint-service buses.
Phiphat stressed that the procurement and leasing of electric buses must be conducted with full transparency and accountability to avoid any repeat of past controversies. The process is currently at the public hearing stage for the draft terms of reference.
“We must move forward to ensure the public receives better services at a fair price. Details of the full fare-reduction package will be formally announced after the government delivers its policy statement to Parliament,” he concluded.