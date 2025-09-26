Transport Ministry to replace buses with electric air-conditioned fleet at 8 baht fare

Speaking at the 49th anniversary ceremony of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the ministry is pushing forward urgent reforms to modernise the authority, improve services, reduce pollution, and ease the cost of living.

A key initiative is the introduction of electric air-conditioned buses to replace all standard buses, with measures to guarantee passengers who currently pay 8 baht will not face higher fares.

“The major challenge is handling the fare structure. Once non-air buses are retired, passengers who now pay 8 baht would otherwise have to switch to air-conditioned buses costing 13–25 baht,” Phiphat explained.