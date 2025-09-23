Phiphat confirms Transport Ministry “Quick Win” policies for first four months, awaits PM’s full policy statement on fares

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn stated on Tuesday that the Transport Ministry has drafted policies for the first four months of the government’s term, including “Quick Win” initiatives designed to deliver tangible results within this period. Longer-term measures will continue in alignment with other ministries’ work, he added.
Regarding reductions in expressway and metro fares, Phiphat said that full details will follow the Prime Minister’s policy statement. “Whether it concerns expressways, metro, or buses, policies will be issued. One remaining pledge from the previous campaign is the 40-baht joint ticket. Discussions are ongoing to determine its feasibility, even though the related law has already been submitted to parliament. Final details, including pricing, will require further deliberation.”
He added, “For Bangkok commuters — whether on air-conditioned or non-air-conditioned buses, metro, or expressways — there will be policies to ease costs. Other measures will follow, but we must wait for the Prime Minister to officially announce the policy before discussing specifics.”
When asked about the 20-baht metro fares on the Red and Purple Lines, which are due to expire at the end of the month, Phiphat reiterated that the public should wait for the Prime Minister’s announcement. “Within a week, following the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, the policy statement will be delivered. It will clarify what can and cannot be implemented and explain why the 20-baht scheme stalled under the previous government.”
On concerns that the 20-baht fare is a Pheu Thai Party initiative, Phiphat emphasised, “Anything that benefits the Thai people, Bhumjaithai is ready to implement. We do not see these as party-specific policies. We aim to adopt the best measures to improve citizens’ wellbeing and ease the cost of living. Please wait no more than a week, and the public will know.”