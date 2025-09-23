Phiphat confirms Transport Ministry “Quick Win” policies for first four months, awaits PM’s full policy statement on fares

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn stated on Tuesday that the Transport Ministry has drafted policies for the first four months of the government’s term, including “Quick Win” initiatives designed to deliver tangible results within this period. Longer-term measures will continue in alignment with other ministries’ work, he added.

Regarding reductions in expressway and metro fares, Phiphat said that full details will follow the Prime Minister’s policy statement. “Whether it concerns expressways, metro, or buses, policies will be issued. One remaining pledge from the previous campaign is the 40-baht joint ticket. Discussions are ongoing to determine its feasibility, even though the related law has already been submitted to parliament. Final details, including pricing, will require further deliberation.”

He added, “For Bangkok commuters — whether on air-conditioned or non-air-conditioned buses, metro, or expressways — there will be policies to ease costs. Other measures will follow, but we must wait for the Prime Minister to officially announce the policy before discussing specifics.”