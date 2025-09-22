End of the Line: Bangkok's 20 Baht Flat Fare Policy to Conclude

The 20 baht flat fare for Bangkok's Red and Purple Line monorail systems is ending, marking a significant change for the more than 120,000 daily commuters who will now see their travel costs rise.
The fare cap, a key initiative by the previous government, will officially expire on 30 September 2025.
Introduced on 16 October 2023 to help ease the financial burden on the public, the popular policy is being discontinued following a cabinet resolution on 8 July 2025.
This decision, made by the new Bhumjaithai-led government, brings an abrupt end to the measure two months earlier than its original expiry date of 30 November.
As of 1 October 2025, passengers will return to paying standard fares. The SRT Red Line and MRT Purple Line operators, SRT Electrified Train Co., Ltd. and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, respectively, are preparing for the change and coordinating with the Ministry of Transport to ensure a smooth transition.
While the new fare structure will increase costs for most, operators have confirmed that discounts will remain for certain groups.
On the Red Line, general fares will range from 12–42 baht, with students paying 11–35 baht and seniors receiving a 50% discount.
The Purple Line will have general fares from 14–42 baht, with students receiving a 10% discount and seniors and children getting a 50% discount.
The move comes as recent figures show the popularity of both lines. The Purple Line averages 81,000 to 88,000 passengers on weekdays, while the Red Line averages 41,000 to 45,000. On 17 September 2025 alone, the lines served 85,838 and 41,330 passengers, respectively.
While the return to normal pricing will affect thousands of commuters, operators insist that fare discounts for students, seniors, and monthly pass holders will help soften the blow.
The public now awaits any further announcements from the current government on additional measures to support passengers.