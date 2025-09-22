End of the Line: Bangkok's 20 Baht Flat Fare Policy to Conclude

The 20 baht flat fare for Bangkok's Red and Purple Line monorail systems is ending, marking a significant change for the more than 120,000 daily commuters who will now see their travel costs rise.

The fare cap, a key initiative by the previous government, will officially expire on 30 September 2025.

Introduced on 16 October 2023 to help ease the financial burden on the public, the popular policy is being discontinued following a cabinet resolution on 8 July 2025.

This decision, made by the new Bhumjaithai-led government, brings an abrupt end to the measure two months earlier than its original expiry date of 30 November.

As of 1 October 2025, passengers will return to paying standard fares. The SRT Red Line and MRT Purple Line operators, SRT Electrified Train Co., Ltd. and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, respectively, are preparing for the change and coordinating with the Ministry of Transport to ensure a smooth transition.

