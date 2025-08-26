Suriya apologises for delay of 20-baht electric railway fare to mid-November

20-baht flat fare postponed from October to November

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit on Tuesday apologised to the public, saying the 20-baht flat fare per trip for electric railways in Bangkok and surrounding provinces cannot begin on October 1 as scheduled.

He explained the delay was caused by the slow enactment of two key bills. Instead, he expects the flat fare policy to take effect by mid-November.

Legal delays in Parliament

Suriya said he had initially expected three bills to be passed by September, enabling the project to start on time. However, the lack of quorum in the House of Representatives delayed two of the three: