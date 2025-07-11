Transport Ministry to seek Cabinet nod for housing lottery under Home for Thais scheme

Surapong explained that the GLO will be responsible for designing the lottery format and overseeing the process. He stressed that, given the GLO’s long-standing experience with lottery operations, the process will be transparent and verifiable.

However, he noted that the lottery cannot proceed until the Cabinet formally approves the project.

The Transport Ministry estimates that Phase 1, comprising around 5,000 housing units, will require a construction budget of approximately 6–7 billion baht.

Following initial registration for the Home for Thais scheme, some 260,000 people expressed interest, of whom 130,000 have passed the initial screening by the Government Housing Bank (GHB). From this pool, 5,000 names will be selected in the first lottery draw.

Meanwhile, the ministry is preparing to launch Phase 2 of the scheme, which will include approximately 12,000 additional units.

Those who registered for Phase 1 but did not receive a unit will automatically be eligible for future draws, especially for the Bang Sue Km.11 site in Bangkok, which will remain a core location with more than 10,000 units included in every phase of the lottery.