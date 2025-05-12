Housing debt crisis tops 232B baht, signals repayment strain

In a time when the dream of owning a home is increasingly clouded by rising debt, newly released data from the National Credit Bureau sends a troubling signal about the state of Thailand’s housing market.

In Q1 2025, non-performing loans (NPLs) in the housing sector surged past 232 billion baht, marking a 16.5% increase from the same period last year—a stark reflection of mounting financial pressure at the household level that’s beginning to shake the foundations of the mortgage system.

From Asset to Liability: When Homes Become Debt Traps

Mortgage loans rarely top the list of bad debt concerns. Traditionally, a home is the last asset borrowers are willing to lose. However, the latest figures reveal that the number of non-performing home loan accounts rose to 156,644, up 6.1% year-on-year.

This shift is more than a warning signal—it's a sign of deepening structural fragility in household finances, where even stable, long-term assets like homes are no longer immune to economic stress.