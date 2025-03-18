Bangkok’s Big Fix: Governor Chadchart Tackles Floods and Housing in Don Mueang

The governor explained that Chuang Akat Uthit Road is being upgraded to prevent floods. The plan includes installing a large drainage pipe on one side and raising the road on the other.
The work is divided into four phases:
“This area has been hit by floods for years, but now we have major projects underway,” said Chadchart. “It will take time, with full improvements expected by 2026, but once done, the whole road will be much better.”
After inspecting the road, the governor switched to a motorcycle and then a boat to check on Khlong Prem Prachakorn, a key drainage canal. The biggest challenge? Illegal houses block the canal, making it impossible to build embankments and clear the waterway.
“The canal belongs to the Treasury Department, and we need space to build protective walls and widen it for better water flow,” Chadchart explained. “We’ve offered residents a chance to move into the Baan Mankong housing project, but not everyone is willing to go.”
Some families hesitate because the new housing requires a monthly payment of 3,500 THB, including rent and installments. Without their cooperation, the canal remains narrow, and flooding will continue.
Chadchart acknowledged the difficulty of the situation. “Moving means paying rent, but it also means stability. I understand that people don’t want to leave homes they’ve lived in for years without paying anything. But if we don’t act, the city can’t move forward.”
The Baan Mankong project is progressing in stages:
During the inspection, officials said some residents demand extra benefits before agreeing to move, while others struggle to afford the payments despite having jobs.
To help, Chadchart has asked social welfare teams to look for ways to support these families.
“This is a complex issue,” he said. “Khlong Prem Prachakorn is essential for Bangkok’s flood control—if we can’t clear it, water from northern areas won’t drain properly. We need to balance development with fairness. Some will agree, some won’t, but we’re listening to everyone.”
Bangkok is pushing forward with projects that protect the city from floods while also supporting communities. The work in Don Mueang shows how hard it is to develop the city without leaving anyone behind.
#BangkokFloodPrevention #UrbanDevelopment #ChadchartInAction #BaanMankong #KhlongPremPrachakorn #BangkokHousing #FloodResilience #BangkokInfrastructure