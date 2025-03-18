Bangkok’s Big Fix: Governor Chadchart Tackles Floods and Housing in Don Mueang

The governor explained that Chuang Akat Uthit Road is being upgraded to prevent floods. The plan includes installing a large drainage pipe on one side and raising the road on the other.

The work is divided into four phases:

Phase 1 (Saphan Phu to Sirisuk Intersection, 1,200 meters) – contractor selection in progress.

Phase 2 (Sirisuk Intersection to public road boundary, 338 meters) – under construction.

Phase 3 (Chuang Akat Uthit Soi 16 and adjoining roads, 343 meters) – waiting for 2026 budget.

Phase 4 (Sirisuk Village roads, 274 meters) – waiting for 2026 budget.

“This area has been hit by floods for years, but now we have major projects underway,” said Chadchart. “It will take time, with full improvements expected by 2026, but once done, the whole road will be much better.”