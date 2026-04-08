Thailand pushes common ticketing as MRT taps shift to EMV cards

The Transport Ministry is stepping up efforts to roll out its common ticketing policy, aiming to make fare payments more convenient and reduce travel costs for the public.

The ministry said it had already achieved a key milestone with the Common Ticketing System Management Act 2025, which came into force on December 28, 2025. The law formally opens the way for a nationwide common ticketing system, under which passengers will eventually be able to use a single card across all forms of public transport.

The next phase will focus on issuing related subordinate laws, setting up a fund to support the common ticketing system, scrapping entry fees charged when transferring between public transport services, and introducing a common fare structure. The ministry said all of these measures were aimed at one shared goal: sustainably lowering travel costs for commuters.