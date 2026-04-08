Sihasak confirms 3 Thai crew dead, seeks safe Hormuz passage

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on April 8 that three Thai crew members aboard the Thai-flagged vessel Mayuree Naree had been confirmed dead, calling the loss deeply saddening as Thailand pushed on with diplomatic efforts to secure safe passage for Thai ships still stranded near the Strait of Hormuz.
The announcement adds a tragic end to the Mayuree Naree case after the vessel was hit in the Strait of Hormuz on March 11.
The ship was struck by unknown projectiles about 11 nautical miles north of Oman, causing an explosion at the stern and a fire in the engine room, where the three missing crew members had been working. Twenty other crew members escaped in a lifeboat and were rescued by the Omani navy. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry later said search teams found human remains on board in a fire-damaged and flooded section of the vessel.
Sihasak said Thailand had informed and supported the families of the three crew members, while continuing coordination with Oman, Iran and other relevant agencies over the aftermath of the incident. Earlier this month, the Foreign Ministry said Oman had already assisted the 20 surviving crew and was also helping with efforts to tow the damaged vessel and bring remains found on board ashore for identification and repatriation.
Sihasak said the two-week ceasefire agreed by Iran and the United States was welcome news for Thailand and many other countries, and expressed hope that it would become a first step towards a lasting ceasefire and broader peace in the Middle East. He said the conflict had caused heavy damage not only in Iran and the wider region, but also beyond it, especially through higher energy prices and tighter access to supplies.
The US and Iran agreed to the two-week ceasefire on Wednesday (April) 8 in a deal brokered by Pakistan, with Iran saying it would pause counter-attacks and allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz if attacks against it stopped. The truce came after nearly six weeks of war that severely disrupted global energy supplies and shipping through the waterway, which normally handles about one-fifth of global oil and LNG shipments.
Sihasak said Thailand wanted all sides to use the pause seriously and sincerely to return to negotiations, while warning that the situation could still shift quickly despite the truce. He also urged Thai nationals in affected countries who wished to return home to use the two-week window and contact Thai embassies for assistance.
The foreign minister said he would travel to Oman on April 15-16 at the invitation of his Omani counterpart to thank Muscat for its assistance and to follow up on efforts to restore safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The Foreign Ministry said earlier that Thailand and Oman had already discussed ways to help essential Thai cargo vessels pass through the strait as soon as possible.
Sihasak also said he wanted to monitor talks between Oman and Iran on managing navigation through the strait safely while upholding freedom of navigation. Reuters reported that he planned to seek Oman’s help in coordinating with Iran to secure safe passage for nine Thai ships still stranded in the area. One Thai tanker owned by Bangchak had already crossed safely late last month after Thai-Iranian coordination.
Among the vessels still awaiting passage are ships carrying essential cargo, including fertiliser, which Sihasak said was important for maintaining adequate supplies for Thailand’s farm sector. His appeal was for the two-week ceasefire window to be used not only to reduce tensions, but also to let the remaining Thai ships move through the strait safely.