Sihasak confirms 3 Thai crew dead, seeks safe Hormuz passage

The US and Iran agreed to the two-week ceasefire on Wednesday (April) 8 in a deal brokered by Pakistan, with Iran saying it would pause counter-attacks and allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz if attacks against it stopped. The truce came after nearly six weeks of war that severely disrupted global energy supplies and shipping through the waterway, which normally handles about one-fifth of global oil and LNG shipments.

Sihasak said Thailand wanted all sides to use the pause seriously and sincerely to return to negotiations, while warning that the situation could still shift quickly despite the truce. He also urged Thai nationals in affected countries who wished to return home to use the two-week window and contact Thai embassies for assistance.

Oman trip to focus on stranded Thai vessels

The foreign minister said he would travel to Oman on April 15-16 at the invitation of his Omani counterpart to thank Muscat for its assistance and to follow up on efforts to restore safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The Foreign Ministry said earlier that Thailand and Oman had already discussed ways to help essential Thai cargo vessels pass through the strait as soon as possible.

Sihasak also said he wanted to monitor talks between Oman and Iran on managing navigation through the strait safely while upholding freedom of navigation. Reuters reported that he planned to seek Oman’s help in coordinating with Iran to secure safe passage for nine Thai ships still stranded in the area. One Thai tanker owned by Bangchak had already crossed safely late last month after Thai-Iranian coordination.

Among the vessels still awaiting passage are ships carrying essential cargo, including fertiliser, which Sihasak said was important for maintaining adequate supplies for Thailand’s farm sector. His appeal was for the two-week ceasefire window to be used not only to reduce tensions, but also to let the remaining Thai ships move through the strait safely.