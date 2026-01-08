His Majesty bestows Pink Line name ‘Wiwat Nakhon’

His Majesty the King has graciously bestowed the MRT Pink Line — the Khae Rai–Min Buri route and its extensions — the royal name “Wiwat Nakhon” (pronounced wi-wat-na-khon), meaning “the progress of the city”.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) said the Pink Line (Khae Rai–Min Buri) and the extension from Si Rat station to Muang Thong Thani operate as a monorail and serve as a feeder system to connect and expand the mass transit network across Bangkok and surrounding areas.

MRTA said the Pink Line main route began official service on December 31, 2023, while the Si Rat–Muang Thong Thani extension opened on June 17, 2025.

MRTA said the royal name brings pride and auspiciousness to the Transport Ministry, MRTA and passengers. The Transport Ministry and MRTA will use “MRT Wiwat Nakhon Line” as the official name for the Pink Line.

MRTA added that rail transport development will continue to improve convenience for the public, in line with His Majesty’s royal commitment to “continue, preserve and build upon” for the benefit and well-being of the people through transport and public services.