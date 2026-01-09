Japan mulls raising visa fees and departure tax to boost revenue

Nikkei Asia reported that the Japanese government plans to raise visa fees and the tourist tax to generate about 350 billion yen a year in revenue, to offset budget losses from the additional gasoline tax cut introduced last month.

The measures are expected to bring in 225 billion yen in fiscal 2026, rising to 350 billion yen in subsequent years.

The government plans to allocate 60% of the revenue to address overtourism, upgrade consular services and improve immigration systems, with the remaining 40% used for other budget needs.