Air force briefs 22 countries’ attachés on Thailand–Cambodia border

Air Chief Marshal Sakesan Kantha, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), briefed foreign military attaché assistants on January 9, 2026 on Thailand’s actions amid tensions along the Thailand–Cambodia border, with the stated aim of ensuring accurate understanding of Thailand’s military operations—particularly air operations—and communicating Thailand’s position to the international community.

According to reports, the briefing was attended by 29 foreign military attaché assistants from 22 countries.





ACM Sakesan said Thai military operations were conducted in response to what Thailand described as a violation of sovereignty in the border area, leading to air operations intended to protect Thai territory and reduce losses affecting the public and sovereign areas.

The RTAF said operations were carried out professionally and with a high degree of restraint, based on self-defence principles and international humanitarian law, and focused on engaging military targets with high precision to minimise impact on civilian areas.





The briefing also stated that protection of civilians is central to professional conduct, and that the RTAF remains ready should tensions escalate further. Further operational details were presented by Air Marshal Chakkrit Thammavichai, RTAF spokesperson, and Air Chief Marshal Praphat Sonjaidee, an assistant commander-in-chief of the RTAF, with attendees invited to raise questions freely.