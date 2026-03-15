SEC Tightens Crypto Oversight with Proposed ‘Travel Rule’ to Combat Money Laundering

Thai regulator moves to align digital asset standards with global norms, requiring firms to track and share sender-recipient data for every transaction.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand has announced plans to implement the "Travel Rule," a stringent regulatory framework designed to bolster the oversight of digital asset businesses and curb cybercrime.
The move aims to bring Thailand’s crypto regulations in line with international standards, specifically those set by global anti-money laundering bodies.
Under the proposed rules, digital asset operators will be mandated to collect and transmit transaction data, including detailed information on both the originators and beneficiaries of digital asset transfers.
Strengthening Financial Integrity
The initiative is a result of ongoing collaboration between the SEC and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).
Following a resolution in January 2026, the two bodies agreed to establish guidelines to monitor suspicious financial flows and deter the use of digital assets in fraudulent activities and money laundering.
Pornanong Budsaratragoon, secretary-general of the SEC, stated that these measures are a cornerstone of the regulator's proactive strategy.
"This implementation will provide businesses with the necessary data to detect and prevent the misuse of digital assets in technological crimes, ultimately increasing the efficiency of asset recovery," she remarked.
Key Requirements for Operators
The SEC’s proposed principles outline several critical obligations for digital asset service providers (DASPs):
Data Transmission: Ordering operators must send transaction details and identifying information for both the sender and the receiver to the beneficiary operator simultaneously with the transfer.
Risk Management: Firms must establish internal policies to verify transaction data and assess potential money laundering risks.
Data Retention: Operators are required to store all transaction and identity records for a minimum of five years to facilitate retrospective investigations.
Strict Compliance: Measures must be in place to handle incoming transfers that lack sufficient "Travel Rule" information, including potential rejection or freezing of funds.
Public Consultation
The SEC believes that tighter intermediary supervision is essential for the long-term stability of the Thai digital asset market.
By enforcing these rules, the regulator aims to prevent the domestic crypto ecosystem from becoming a conduit for illicit financial gains.
The SEC is currently seeking feedback from stakeholders and the general public on these principles.
The consultation document is available on the official SEC website, and interested parties are invited to submit their comments via the website or email until 25 March 2026.