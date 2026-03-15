SEC Tightens Crypto Oversight with Proposed ‘Travel Rule’ to Combat Money Laundering

Thai regulator moves to align digital asset standards with global norms, requiring firms to track and share sender-recipient data for every transaction.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand has announced plans to implement the "Travel Rule," a stringent regulatory framework designed to bolster the oversight of digital asset businesses and curb cybercrime.

The move aims to bring Thailand’s crypto regulations in line with international standards, specifically those set by global anti-money laundering bodies.

Under the proposed rules, digital asset operators will be mandated to collect and transmit transaction data, including detailed information on both the originators and beneficiaries of digital asset transfers.

Strengthening Financial Integrity

The initiative is a result of ongoing collaboration between the SEC and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).

Following a resolution in January 2026, the two bodies agreed to establish guidelines to monitor suspicious financial flows and deter the use of digital assets in fraudulent activities and money laundering.

