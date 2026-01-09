Footage shows Chen Zhi escorted off plane as Chinese media confirms extradition to China

Chinese media has released footage showing Chen Zhi being escorted off an aircraft under guard, confirming he has arrived back in China after being extradited as a cross-border suspect.

The images surfaced after reports on January 6, 2026 that Chen Zhi — also known as Vincent — had been arrested on allegations linked to fraud, money laundering, and other forms of transnational crime, before being handed over to China as an extradition case.

Chen Zhi is known as the founder of Prince Holding Group, one of Cambodia’s largest conglomerates. Reuters and the Associated Press have reported that he built a high-profile public image in Cambodia through business and philanthropy, while prosecutors in China and the United States have accused him of running large-scale online scam and money-laundering operations.

In October 2025, the US Justice Department announced an indictment linked to alleged scam compounds and cryptocurrency fraud, alongside what it described as the largest-ever forfeiture action involving approximately US$15 billion in bitcoin in US custody.

Chen has also previously been described as having close ties to Cambodia’s leadership, and he has been publicly linked to advisory roles connected to Prime Minister Hun Manet and Senate President Hun Sen, as well as holding the Cambodian honorific “Neak Oknha”, a high-status title associated with wealthy and influential business figures.