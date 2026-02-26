Corrections Dept confirms Thaksin eligible for parole on May 11

The Corrections Department has clarified that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has met all conditions to be eligible for release on parole on May 11.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the department said Thaksin will have served two-thirds of his one-year prison term on May 10, making him eligible for parole on May 11.

The department said the Supreme Court ordered Thaksin to serve a one-year prison sentence from September 9, 2025, and his term will be completed on September 9, 2026.