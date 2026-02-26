Thailand, UAE push to conclude CEPA talks, expand trade ties

Food security partnership and halal hub

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said she met H.E. Obaid Saeed Obaid Bintaresh Aldhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to Thailand, on February 25, 2026, to discuss expanding Thailand–UAE trade and investment cooperation and to reaffirm the intention to conclude free trade negotiations between the two sides.

She said global geopolitical tensions, climate change and ongoing outbreaks have added uncertainty, while the UAE relies heavily on food imports—prompting Thailand to position itself as a long-term strategic partner on food security, supported by internationally certified agricultural and food products and Thailand’s ambition to serve as Asia’s halal food hub.