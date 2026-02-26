Thaksin could be paroled May 11, signals retirement from politics

She said Thaksin would meet the criteria on May 10 and could be released on May 11.

Paetongtarn briefly said everything was proceeding according to procedure, adding that today’s conversation was general and she told her father about a recent trip she had taken.

Asked about preparations if parole is granted, she said it would be handled in line with the process.

Asked about Thaksin’s political future if he is released, she said he has been in prison for six months and would likely step away from politics for certain.