Thaksin could be paroled May 11, signals retirement from politics

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a former prime minister, accompanied by her husband Pitaka Suksawat and her personal lawyer Winyat Chatmontree, visited former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Thursday (February 26) at 9.45am at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok as a representative of the family.
It was the 43rd visit, while Thaksin had been in custody for five months and 17 days.
Outside the prison, red-shirt supporters continued to gather to show support.
At 10.45am, after spending about 45 minutes visiting Thaksin inside the prison, Paetongtarn spoke about his parole criteria, saying regulations require a prisoner to have served two-thirds of the sentence and allow a suspension of punishment of no more than one-third of the total one-year term, subject to approval by a subcommittee.
She said Thaksin would meet the criteria on May 10 and could be released on May 11.
Paetongtarn briefly said everything was proceeding according to procedure, adding that today’s conversation was general and she told her father about a recent trip she had taken.
Asked about preparations if parole is granted, she said it would be handled in line with the process.
Asked about Thaksin’s political future if he is released, she said he has been in prison for six months and would likely step away from politics for certain.