Anutin says PM vote should not be delayed, but no date set yet

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Sunday that the parliamentary vote to select Thailand’s next prime minister should not be delayed after Bhumjaithai’s Sophon Saram won the House Speaker post, but added that no exact timeframe could yet be fixed because the process must first go through formal documentation and royal endorsement. Sophon, the Bhumjaithai MP for Buri Ram, was elected Speaker by 289 votes to 123, with 80 abstentions and five spoiled ballots.

Speaker endorsement comes first

Anutin said the pace of the prime ministerial vote would depend on how quickly paperwork for the new Speaker could be submitted for royal endorsement. Once the endorsement is issued and the Speaker formally acknowledges the royal command, the House of Representatives can then be convened to elect the prime minister. He said the next step was unlikely to take long, but stressed that it would be wrong to fix a date in advance because every appointment must first receive royal endorsement.