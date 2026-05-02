Japan and Vietnam Forge Economic Security Alliance Amid Global Supply Chain Volatility

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledges deeper cooperation in critical minerals and energy as Tokyo seeks to bolster regional resilience against Middle East shocks.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Vietnamese counterpart, Le Minh Hung, have committed to a significant expansion of bilateral ties, pivoting towards "economic security" as a cornerstone of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During high-level talks in Hanoi on Saturday, the two leaders identified critical minerals, semiconductors, and energy self-reliance as urgent priorities.

The meeting comes at a pivotal moment; while bilateral trade rose by 12.3% to $13.7 billion in the first quarter of 2026, fresh Japanese investment in Vietnam saw a sharp 75% year-on-year decline, falling to $233 million.



A primary focus of the summit was the stabilisation of supply chains for critical minerals, which are essential for high-tech manufacturing and the green energy transition.

"The two sides identified economic security as a new priority area for bilateral cooperation," PM Takaichi told reporters after the meeting. "With regard to critical minerals, both sides agreed to strengthen close coordination to ensure stable supplies and reinforce supply chains."

The leaders formalised their intent by signing six comprehensive agreements spanning infrastructure, climate action, digitalisation, and space technology.

