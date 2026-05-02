What never to eat with durian

In Thailand, local wisdom and medical experts alike warn that pairing durian with certain substances can be physically taxing or even life-threatening.

If you are planning to indulge, here are the three critical combinations you must avoid to stay safe.

The Most Dangerous Match: Alcohol

This is the golden rule of durian consumption: Never mix the King of Fruits with booze.

Durian contains high levels of sulfur compounds, which can inhibit aldehyde dehydrogenase, the essential enzyme your liver uses to break down alcohol.

When this process is blocked, toxins build up in your system, leading to severe nausea, pounding headaches, and a rapid heartbeat. In extreme cases, this combination has been linked to heart failure.

To be safe, wait at least 24 hours between eating durian and consuming alcohol.