Tuk-tuk tales: Thailand's iconic three-wheeled legend

But did you know that the tuk-tuk didn’t originally hail from Thailand? Its journey from Italy to the streets of Bangkok is as fascinating as the ride itself.

From Italy to Thailand: The Birth of a Legend

The story begins in 1948, in post-war Italy, with the Piaggio Ape, a small, three-wheeled vehicle designed to help Italian shopkeepers transport goods in the aftermath of the war.

The Piaggio Ape was affordable, compact, and practical, offering an efficient alternative to larger vehicles for small businesses.

This design, ideal for tight urban spaces, quickly captured the attention of other nations, including Japan and eventually Thailand.

By the 1950s, the Piaggio Ape made its way east, and in Thailand, it was adapted into what locals called the samlor khruang (สามล้อเครื่อง), which translates to "motorised tricycle." Initially, these vehicles were used to carry both cargo and people through the crowded streets of Bangkok.

They were practical, cheap, and allowed locals to navigate the city’s busy roads with ease.