Thailand’s temple built from 1.5 million beer bottles turns trash into timeless beauty

This dazzling site has redefined what it means to recycle, transforming more than 1.5 million discarded beer bottles into an eco-friendly architectural wonder that glimmers under the tropical sun.

The temple’s story began in 1984 when a group of Buddhist monks sought an innovative way to clean up their community. Instead of letting empty bottles pile up as waste, they decided to turn them into building materials.

Starting with a single structure, the project quickly grew into an entire complex, complete with prayer halls, pagodas, monk quarters, and even restrooms, all meticulously built from recycled glass bottles.