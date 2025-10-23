Che Guevara: The icon of Thai trucks

Che Guevara’s rugged portrait, beard, beret, and piercing stare has become a common sight on the mudguards and rear panels of Thai trucks. But why Che? What does a Latin American revolutionary have to do with truck culture in Thailand?

It’s all about symbolism. For Thai truck drivers, long hours on the road and the constant struggle to make a living demand grit, endurance, and an unbreakable spirit, qualities they see mirrored in Che. His face, often paired with slogans about strength, courage, and freedom, has become a talisman of perseverance.

Even Thailand’s legendary rock band Carabao immortalised this connection in their hit song “เชยังไม่ตาย เขาอยู่ท้ายรถบรรทุก”, “Che is not dead, he lives at the back of the truck.” The song captured how truck drivers embraced Che not as a political figure, but as a spiritual companion, a guardian of the road, and a symbol of resilience.