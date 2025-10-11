Why Thais sell flower garlands at red lights

But why do vendors sell these garlands at red lights? The answer lies in Thai culture and belief systems. Many Thais hold a strong faith in Mae Yanang, a protective spirit believed to safeguard vehicles and their passengers. The garlands sold by street vendors are actually offerings to Mae Yanang, intended to ensure safe travels and protection from accidents.

This tradition isn’t limited to cars alone. In Thailand, boats were historically made of wood, which Thais believed housed tree spirits. To honour these spirits and seek protection, garlands or colourful cloths were tied to the boat’s bow, ensuring safe journeys on the water. Over time, this belief extended to vehicles on land, creating the practice of offering garlands to Mae Yanang for safety.