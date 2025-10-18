A metro ride beneath Bangkok’s iconic Chao Phraya River

For many, the idea of travelling under the river sounds thrilling, even a little surreal. Yet, thanks to the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT), that’s now an everyday reality for commuters and curious travellers alike.

Stretching 1,254 metres between Sanam Chai and Isaraphap stations, this underwater tunnel is one of Thailand’s most ambitious infrastructure achievements.

Built as part of the MRT Blue Line extension, the tunnel was designed to connect Bangkok’s old town with Thonburi, on the opposite bank of the river.

The project required state-of-the-art technology, including massive tunnel-boring machines (TBMs) that cut deep into the earth to create a safe passageway for the metro line.

To protect the city’s fragile historical landscape and the river’s ecosystem, engineers used pre-cast concrete segments to line the tunnel, ensuring it remained completely watertight.

Buried 30 metres below the Chao Phraya’s surface, this subterranean marvel stands as a testament to Thailand’s growing urban sophistication and technical innovation.