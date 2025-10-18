A metro ride beneath Bangkok’s iconic Chao Phraya River

For many, the idea of travelling under the river sounds thrilling, even a little surreal. Yet, thanks to the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT), that’s now an everyday reality for commuters and curious travellers alike.
Stretching 1,254 metres between Sanam Chai and Isaraphap stations, this underwater tunnel is one of Thailand’s most ambitious infrastructure achievements.
Built as part of the MRT Blue Line extension, the tunnel was designed to connect Bangkok’s old town with Thonburi, on the opposite bank of the river.
The project required state-of-the-art technology, including massive tunnel-boring machines (TBMs) that cut deep into the earth to create a safe passageway for the metro line.
To protect the city’s fragile historical landscape and the river’s ecosystem, engineers used pre-cast concrete segments to line the tunnel, ensuring it remained completely watertight.
Buried 30 metres below the Chao Phraya’s surface, this subterranean marvel stands as a testament to Thailand’s growing urban sophistication and technical innovation.
But this story isn’t just about engineering. As the TBMs rumbled beneath the old quarters of Bangkok, workers began uncovering unexpected treasures, fragments of ancient pottery, old coins, and artefacts that hinted at the capital’s centuries-old connection with trade and river life.
These discoveries are now beautifully displayed at the MRT Museum, located within Sanam Chai Station.
The museum, though small, offers a fascinating glimpse into Bangkok’s layered history, where archaeology and modern transportation meet.
Visitors can explore exhibits that showcase how the MRT project unearthed remnants of past civilisations, including items from the early Rattanakosin period. It’s a fitting reminder that Bangkok’s future is literally built upon its history.
Sanam Chai Station itself is a masterpiece of design. Inspired by traditional Thai royal architecture, the station feels more like a palace hall than a subway stop.
White marble columns with golden motifs line the concourse, blending the elegance of Thailand’s heritage with the sleekness of contemporary urban life.
It’s no surprise that Sanam Chai has become a must-visit stop for travellers, perfect for photos, culture buffs, and anyone fascinated by how Thailand merges old and new.
Just a short walk away are landmarks like the Grand Palace, Wat Pho, and the Museum of Siam, making the station an ideal starting point for exploring Bangkok’s historical heart.
So next time you board the MRT Blue Line, take a moment to imagine the river flowing above you, centuries of history surrounding you, and Bangkok’s dynamic spirit carrying you forward. Are you ready to dive beneath the river?