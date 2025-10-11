Why Thais Call Indians “Khaek”

In Thai language, the word “khaek” (แขก) literally translates to “guest.” Unlike some terms used to describe foreigners, like “farang” (ฝรั่ง) for Westerners or “jek”(เจ๊ก) for Chinese, which can carry negative connotations in certain contexts, “khaek” is a respectful term. Historically, it reflected the high regard in which Thailand held India, largely because India is recognised as the birthplace of the Buddha.
According to Karuna Kusalasai, an expert in Hindi, Sanskrit, and Indian studies, Thai people have long viewed Indians visiting Thailand as honoured guests. The term emphasises respect and hospitality, highlighting India’s significant role in shaping Thai culture, religion, and history. This perspective has endured over centuries and continues to influence how Indians are perceived in Thailand today.
The use of “khaek” is part of Thailand’s rich tradition of giving unique names to different foreign communities. For example, “farang” refers to Westerners, while “jek” originally referred to Chinese traders. Over time, the meaning of “jek” has evolved, and in some contexts, it can carry a slightly negative tone. By contrast, “khaek” carries no negative connotations and is inherently courteous, highlighting Thailand’s approach to cultural diplomacy and social etiquette.
For many Indians visiting or living in Thailand, being called “khaek” can be seen as a mark of respect. It acknowledges the deep historical and religious ties between the two countries, from Buddhist teachings to ancient trade relations. Whether in bustling cities or serene temple towns, the term continues to convey a sense of welcome and hospitality.
Interestingly, the word “khaek” is not limited to describing Indians alone. Historically, it could also refer more broadly to visitors from South Asia and other parts of the Indian Ocean trade network. However, in modern usage, it is most commonly associated with Indians, reflecting Thailand’s cultural memory and continued respect for India’s contribution to Thai history and religion.
So, the next time you hear someone in Thailand refer to Indians as “khaek”, remember it is more than just a label, it’s a gesture of honour, recognition, and goodwill, rooted in centuries of shared history and mutual respect. Are you one of the friends Thailand proudly calls “khaek”?