Why Thais Call Indians “Khaek”

In Thai language, the word “khaek” (แขก) literally translates to “guest.” Unlike some terms used to describe foreigners, like “farang” (ฝรั่ง) for Westerners or “jek”(เจ๊ก) for Chinese, which can carry negative connotations in certain contexts, “khaek” is a respectful term. Historically, it reflected the high regard in which Thailand held India, largely because India is recognised as the birthplace of the Buddha.

According to Karuna Kusalasai, an expert in Hindi, Sanskrit, and Indian studies, Thai people have long viewed Indians visiting Thailand as honoured guests. The term emphasises respect and hospitality, highlighting India’s significant role in shaping Thai culture, religion, and history. This perspective has endured over centuries and continues to influence how Indians are perceived in Thailand today.