Beyond jasmine rice: discover Thailand’s rich rice heritage

The world’s favourite: jasmine rice

Thailand’s most beloved grain, Hom Mali 105 (ข้าวหอมมะลิ 105), better known globally as Thai jasmine rice, is prized for its delicate texture and pandan-like fragrance.

Grown mainly in the northeastern provinces, jasmine rice is so fragrant that Thais often liken it to the aroma of blooming flowers at dusk. When cooked, it turns tender and slightly sticky, a perfect companion for any Thai dish, from green curry to spicy basil stir-fry.

Equally revered is Hom Mali from Thung Kula Ronghai (ข้าวหอมมะลิทุ่งกุลาร้องไห้), cultivated in the parched yet mineral-rich plains of the Northeast.

The region’s unique soil and seasonal droughts give the rice its unmistakable white sheen and long-lasting aroma.

It’s considered Thailand’s “champagne of rice”, delicate, premium, and deeply connected to the land.