Khanom Jeen: The “Chinese Snack” That’s uniquely Thai

From American Fried Rice to Lod Chong Singapore, these dishes are uniquely Thai despite their global-sounding names. But one of the most beloved and most misunderstood is Khanom Jeen (ขนมจีน), a dish whose name literally translates to “Chinese snack.”

Not Chinese at all

Despite its name, Khanom Jeen is not Chinese. In fact, it doesn’t even resemble Chinese cuisine. The dish is made of soft, fermented rice noodles, often served with a variety of rich, flavourful curries and fresh vegetables. So where does the name come from?

Linguists and food historians believe the term “Khanom Jeen” actually originates from Mon culture, not Chinese. The word is thought to derive from the Mon phrase “khnom jeen,” where “khnom” means to gather in clusters and “jeen” means to cook. This perfectly describes the way these noodles are prepared: neatly coiled into small bundles before being served.