Thai shrine where bras are offered as tributes to fulfilled wishes

Located near Koh Nom Sao, or “Girl’s Breasts Island,” the shrine takes its name from two small mountains off the coast whose twin peaks resemble a woman’s chest.

According to local folklore, Chao Mae Nom Sao, the spirit guardian of the island, blesses those who come to her with sincere prayers.

The shrine has long been a place of faith, attracting fishermen seeking protection from storms and travellers wishing for love, luck, and prosperity.