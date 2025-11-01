Thai shrine where bras are offered as tributes to fulfilled wishes

Located near Koh Nom Sao, or “Girl’s Breasts Island,” the shrine takes its name from two small mountains off the coast whose twin peaks resemble a woman’s chest.
According to local folklore, Chao Mae Nom Sao, the spirit guardian of the island, blesses those who come to her with sincere prayers.
The shrine has long been a place of faith, attracting fishermen seeking protection from storms and travellers wishing for love, luck, and prosperity.
Visitors to the shrine typically bring offerings such as traditional Thai dresses, fruits, incense, and bottles of red soda.
But what makes the site unique is its growing collection of colourful new bras, hung, stacked, and draped around the shrine in gratitude.
These undergarments are symbolic tributes of thanks to Chao Mae Nom Sao, believed to embody femininity, fertility, and compassion.
Many believe the custom stems from the shrine’s name and the island’s breast-shaped mountains, inspiring the offering of bras as a playful yet heartfelt gesture of reverence.
Some locals say it’s a way to honour the goddess’s femininity; others see it as a humorous reflection of Thailand’s blend of spirituality and everyday life.
Today, the Chao Mae Nom Sao Shrine stands as both a cultural curiosity and a testament to Thailand’s rich spiritual traditions, where faith, folklore, and creativity intertwine.
For visitors to Prachuap Khiri Khan, it’s a place that captures the charm of Thai belief: deeply rooted in gratitude, yet always with a touch of light-heartedness.