Thailand Retains 'Watch List' Status as US Recognises Consistent Gains in Intellectual Property

The 2026 Special 301 Report highlights Thailand’s proactive enforcement and legislative reforms, though online piracy and patent backlogs remain concerns.
Thailand has maintained its position on the United States’ "Watch List" (WL) for intellectual property protection, with Washington formally acknowledging the kingdom's "consistent progress" in aligning its legal framework with international standards.
The findings were published in the 2026 Special 301 Report by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). The annual review serves as a global barometer for intellectual property (IP) rights, categorising trading partners based on the efficacy of their enforcement and the robustness of their legal protections.
Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), noted that while Thailand remains amongst 19 nations on the Watch List—including Canada and the European Union—the US has markedly sharpened its scrutiny this year.
Notably, Vietnam was downgraded to the "Priority Foreign Country" (PFC) category, the most severe classification, while China and India remain on the "Priority Watch List" (PWL).
Recognition of Reform
The USTR report specifically commended the Thai government’s "Trade Plus" policy, which has seen a significant surge in proactive enforcement.
Over the first half of the 2026 fiscal year, Thai authorities conducted 332 raids, seizing more than 1.3 million infringing items with an estimated economic value of $70.8 million (2.3 billion baht).
Progress was also noted in Thailand’s legislative pipeline, particularly regarding amendments to the Copyright and Patent Acts. These reforms are essential for the nation's planned accession to the WIPO Performances and Phonograms Treaty and the Hague Agreement on industrial designs.
Despite the praise, the US urged Bangkok to expedite its legal reforms and address several "areas of concern."
These include:
Online Piracy: The proliferation of illicit streaming devices and applications.
Patent Backlogs: Specifically within the pharmaceutical sector.
Notorious Markets: Physical and digital hubs that remain hotspots for counterfeit goods.
A Strategy for Removal
Removing Thailand from the Watch List entirely remains a "primary objective," according to Auramon.
Under the direction of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Supajee Suthampun, the DIP is implementing a comprehensive "IP Work Plan" in collaboration with the USTR.
"We are committed to disrupting the supply chain of counterfeit goods at the source—targeting warehouses and border checkpoints," Auramon stated.
She emphasised that a stronger IP ecosystem is not merely a diplomatic goal but a vital mechanism to support Thai innovation and attract sustainable foreign investment in an increasingly volatile global market.