Thailand Retains 'Watch List' Status as US Recognises Consistent Gains in Intellectual Property

The 2026 Special 301 Report highlights Thailand’s proactive enforcement and legislative reforms, though online piracy and patent backlogs remain concerns.

Thailand has maintained its position on the United States’ "Watch List" (WL) for intellectual property protection, with Washington formally acknowledging the kingdom's "consistent progress" in aligning its legal framework with international standards.

The findings were published in the 2026 Special 301 Report by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). The annual review serves as a global barometer for intellectual property (IP) rights, categorising trading partners based on the efficacy of their enforcement and the robustness of their legal protections.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), noted that while Thailand remains amongst 19 nations on the Watch List—including Canada and the European Union—the US has markedly sharpened its scrutiny this year.

Notably, Vietnam was downgraded to the "Priority Foreign Country" (PFC) category, the most severe classification, while China and India remain on the "Priority Watch List" (PWL).

