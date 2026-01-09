Global Housing Emergency: 300 Million Homeless as Slum Populations Surpass One Billion

A UN-backed report warns of a global 'structural crisis' as skyrocketing rents and property speculation push over a billion people into substandard living.

A deepening global housing crisis has left more than 300 million people without a roof over their heads, while a staggering 1.1 billion individuals are now confined to informal settlements and slums.

According to a detailed analysis by Krungthep Turakij's reporter Krittapol Sutheepattarakool, the crisis has transitioned from a local grievance to a top-tier economic threat that undermines the very stability of urban communities.

As essential workers—including teachers and nurses—find themselves unable to afford to live in the cities where they work, the social fabric of the world’s major metropolises is beginning to unravel.

The Speculation Trap

The root of the problem lies in the "financialisation" of property.

Rather than being viewed as a fundamental human necessity, housing is increasingly treated as a speculative financial asset.

This shift, combined with a chronic lack of supply, has seen house prices and rents outpace income growth at an alarming rate.

In the United Kingdom and Europe, the data is particularly sobering. Between 2010 and 2024, house prices surged by over 50%, while rents climbed by 25%.

Currently, one in ten urban families is forced to spend more than 40% of their total income on rent, leaving them highly vulnerable to eviction should they face a sudden financial shock.