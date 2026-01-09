Global property bubble lessons highlight Thailand’s fragile market

Over the past decade, the term “property bubble” has resurfaced in many countries, as global reports show housing prices in major cities such as Miami, Tokyo and Zurich rising far faster than incomes and rents, raising concerns that markets are overheating beyond fundamentals.

Thailand, however, presents a markedly different picture. Rather than runaway prices, the Thai property market is struggling with another trap: ownership transfers that have yet to fully recover despite a large volume of unsold housing stock, especially in the condominium segment.

According to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2024, bubble risk in global property markets has declined for a second consecutive year. This followed central banks worldwide keeping interest rates high to curb inflation, pushing prices in key economic hubs towards what the report describes as having “bottomed out” as markets adjust to restore balance.

Even so, cities such as Miami and Tokyo remain in the “high risk” category, as home prices have risen sharply relative to incomes and rents. In other major cities such as London, Paris and Stockholm, risk has eased to a clearly “low” level — a sign that global markets are trying to move away from speculative heat towards economic fundamentals.