Global property bubble watch: Miami, Tokyo and Zurich flagged as highest-risk cities

Property markets in major global cities are facing rising bubble risks as housing prices climb faster than incomes and rents can support, according to the latest UBS report ranking real estate bubble risk across 21 leading cities—a snapshot investors and executives are watching closely.

Miami ranked first for bubble risk, with a risk score of 1.7. While price growth has begun to slow, UBS noted that the price-to-rent ratio has already risen above levels seen during the 2006 housing bubble, signalling that property values remain well ahead of fundamentals.

Tokyo placed second and Zurich third, both with risk scores of 1.6. UBS said Tokyo continues to face pressure from steadily rising home prices, while income and rent growth have been modest. Zurich, meanwhile, stands out for how tight its market has become: property values have risen around five times faster than incomes over the past decade, and the city has the highest price-to-rent ratio globally.

In the “Elevated” risk category, Los Angeles, Dubai, Amsterdam and Geneva all scored 1.1, suggesting prices are increasingly diverging from fundamentals, even if they have not yet reached severe bubble territory.

Cities in the “Moderate” category—including Toronto, Sydney, Madrid, Frankfurt, Vancouver, Munich and Singapore—recorded risk scores of 0.6–0.8, indicating ongoing price pressure without the same level of fragility.