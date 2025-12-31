Quakes, floods and politics shake Thailand property in 2025

Thailand’s property market in 2025 came under mounting pressure as a historic earthquake, severe flooding in the South and heightened political volatility combined to undermine buyer confidence and investment sentiment.

Earthquake shifts consumer behaviour

The strongest earthquake in a century on March 28, 2025 triggered widespread anxiety in urban areas and sparked a notable shift in consumer behaviour. Images of evacuations from high-rise buildings and the collapse of the new State Audit Office building became a focal point of public concern, raising questions about construction standards and safety.

The impact on the property sector was felt quickly. Condominium transfers in major cities slowed, particularly for high-rise projects above 30 storeys. Buyers began asking more detailed questions about structural design, earthquake resistance and contractor track records, rather than focusing primarily on price.

Developers also faced rising costs, driven by structural redesigns, repeated inspections and higher building insurance premiums. In the short term, demand rotated towards low-rise housing as some buyers shifted away from tall condominiums.

The episode elevated “safety” into a primary factor in purchasing decisions, overtaking location and amenities as the key consideration for many buyers.